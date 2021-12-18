Beach soccer tourney preparatory to league action – TD

The Kaduna state End of Year Beach Soccer Championship is a test run for next year’s Kaduna Beach Soccer League, the Technical Director, Nigeria Beach Soccer Association, Abdullahi Isa, has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament ongoing at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium beach pitch, Abdullahi said the tournament which has eight teams in contention and is slated to end in Sunday will also serve as recruitment for talented beach soccer players.

“We are using the championship not just for end of year cerebration but to test run how we are going to organize the state beach soccer league next year.

“We also plan to see that beach soccer is taken to all the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state.”

Abdullahi Isa, who is also the Technical Director, Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association said from the few matches so far played, many potential and talented players have been discovered.

“As we speak, over 15 players were identified that can represent this country,” he said.

Abdullahi noted that the association remained committed to the development of the game at the grassroots, adding that the winner of the tourney will take home N50,000, N30,000 will be prize for first runner up and third placed team will go home with N20,000.