Beach Volleyball: Nigeria hit Cotonou ahead of Zone 3 U21 Championship

Nigeria’s Beach Volleyball team on Thursday arrived in Cotonou, Benin Republic ahead of the Zone 3 U21 Beach volleyball championship.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman Media and Publicity of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Honorable Famous Daunemigha, on Thursday in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

The Zone 3 U21 Beach volleyball championship is scheduled for 28th to 30th January, 2022 in Cotonou.

According to the statement, four players (2 male and 2 female) and two coaches arrived the venue of the championship.

The male players are: Emenike Ezike (Nigeria Police Force) and Emmanuel Udah (Nigeria Customs Service) while the female players are: Esther Mbah and Happy Wushilang. The team will be tutored by John Iwerima and Christy Amadi.

Reacting to the camping exercise, John Iwerima said, “The players had a very conducive training setting at Badagry, Lagos state. The sand was natural and the players gave their best during every training exercises.

“I am optimistic that the player are ready to honor their motherland at the Zone 3 U21 Championship. The teams appreciation goes to the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod and the members of the Beach Volleyball Commission for their support to the team”.