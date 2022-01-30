Beach Volleyball: Nigeria teams win gold at Zone 3 U21 Championship (PICTURES)

Nigeria have emerged champions of the just concluded Zone 3 U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in the Boys’ and Girls’ categories on Sunday.

Nigeria defeated host, Benin Republic 2-0 (21-14, 21-17) in the boys’ final while Nigeria pummeled the first team of Benin Republic 2-0 (21-11, 21-13) in the Girls’ category.

The duo of Emenike Ezike and Emmanuel Udah represented Nigeria in the boys’ event while Happy Wushiland and Esther Mbah wore the colours of the country in the girls’ event.

An elated Emmanuel Udah said he was looking forward to other international outings after winning his first international medal in 2022.

Udah said, “I want to thank God for the victory in Benin Republic and the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod for ensuring the teams participated in Zone 3 despite the late invitation given to the country. It was a good outing and it feels great to win the first international trophy in 2022 for the country. We are looking forward to subsequent competitions and the teams will not let the country down.”

The head coach of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Team, John Iwerima, applauded the Chairman of Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission, Engineer Musa Nimrod for always creating the platform for junior players to showcase their God given talents.

Iwerima said, “My sincere appreciation goes to Almighty God for doing this great thing for us and to the President of NVBF, Engineer Musa Nimrod for supporting us. He has always provided the platform for us to showcase the talent at the junior level.

“It projects a bright future for Nigeria as we prepare for other international engagements like the commonwealth games qualifiers and other international tours that come up later in the year. This is a rehearsal for greater things to come for volleyball, especially beach volleyball; thank you all for your constant prayers for the success of the teams.”

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, lauded the players and the coaching crew for landing the federation her first international gold medals.

He said, “This victory indicates that it is going to be a successful outing for Nigeria in 2022. The Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission are excited about this development and it is our belief that the indoor will also bring glory to the country.”

In the semifinals, Nigeria beat Ghana 2-0 (21-16, 21-16) in the boys’ category while Nigeria defeated Benin Republic II 2-0 (21-12, 21-15) in the girls’ category.





