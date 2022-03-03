Beam searchlight on Oyo government since 2019, Alao beckons EFCC

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Engr. Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Wednesday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to beam its searchlight on the activities of the present administration in Oyo state since it came on board in 2019.

Engr Alao in statement issued by his Media office said this became imperative following an alleged “serial looting of the resources of the state by the present administration in Oyo state.

The APC chieftain stressed that the present administration’s claim on accountability was deceitful going by the recent arrest and release of

the state Accountant-General, Alhaji Gafar Bello, by the EFCC over alleged N9billion money laundering.

“The arrest of the Oyo state Accountant-General by the EFCC for allegedly doing the bidding of his master, Governor Seyi Makinde, to launder the sum of N9 billion belonging to the local governments did not come to us as a surprise. For quite some time now, we have consistently been bringing it to the public domain the various underhand dealings the government have been doing to siphon the state resources”, he said.

The APC chieftain added, “I believe that the time is riped for the stakeholders and genuine lovers of the state to join the appeal to the EFCC to without further delay beam its searchlight on the horrendous activities of the administration of Governor Makinde identified so far and others yet to be identified before it runs the state aground and mortgage the future of unborn children in the state.”

Alao lamented that at a time the state is reeling under economic crunch with development at its lowest ebb, “some elements in the state could be engaging in a deal for their selfish interests, showing that they never meant well for the people of the state.

According to the APC chieftain, “there is no government in the history of the state that has taken the people for a ride like that of Governor Makinde”, saying, the huge amount that the EFCC arrested the Accountant-General for could go a long way in tackling many developmental projects lacking in the state.

He alleged that between 2019 and now, the administration of Governor Makinde has continued to devise ways and do things to divert public funds, and that the governor allegedly denied the state of N76 billion World Bank flood project due to his insistence that the contract must be handled by his preferred candidate as against those selected by the World Bank itself.

Engr Oyedele stated that many purported abnormalities detrimental to the interest of the state have been happening under the present administration in the state including alleged “inflation of cost of projects.

Such projects included the construction of 76.7 kilometres Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road at N43.1billion with a kilometre costing over N560 million; non-disclosure of revenue from the Park Management System (PMS); award of book contracts to contractors from the Niger Delta

and leasing of Agbowo Shopping Complex for 50 years at a cost of N4.9 billion.”