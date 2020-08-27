Bears return as equity market sheds N14bn



Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday returned to negative trend, shedding N14 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.10 per cent to N13.304 trillion from N13.330 trillion reported the previous day.



The NSE All Share Index also depreciated by 25.85 basis points to 25304.25 points from 25330.10 points reported the previous day. Investors traded 251.295 million shares valued at N1.579 billion in 2954 deals against 180.732 million shares cost N1.355 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3411 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Nigerian Breweries led gainers table during the day, gaining N1.00 to close at N37.00, May and Baker Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of N0.27 kobo to close at N3. 00, Guaranty Trust Bank gained N0.15 kobo to close at N25.20 kobo, UPL added N0.14 kobo to close at N1.63 kobo while Mansard added N0.11 kobo to close at N1.84 kobo.



On the contrary, Dangote Cement topped losers chart during the day, dropping by N0.50 kobo to close at N134.20 kobo, Fidson healthcare trailed with a loss of N0.29 kobo to close at N3.71 kobo, Access Bank dipped by N0.15 kobo to close at N6.25 kobo, Wapco declined by N0.15 kobo to N11.55 kobo while Zenith Bank went down by N0.10 kobo to close at N16.65 kobo.



The result further showed that UACN Plc was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 111.871 million shares valued at N643.188 million, United Bank for Africa followed with account of 24.966 million shares cost N159.480 million, FBNHoldings traded 20.897 million shares cost N104.540 million, Access Bank sold a total.of 13.932 million shares worth N87.472 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria PLC traded 7.909 million shares worth N4.551 million.