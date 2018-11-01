Bears return as equity market sheds N256bn



Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed south ward, shedding N256 billion.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 2.11 per cent to N11.852 trillion from N12.108 trillion reported on Tuesday.



The NSE All Share Index also dropped by 701.61 basis points to 32466.27 points from 33167.88 points traded the previous day.



Investors exchanged 212.509 million shares worth N3.765 billion in 3211 deals against 309.155 million shares valued at N5.994 billion in 3418 deals.



An analysis of the transaction during the day showed that International Breweries led gainers table, growing by N3.05 kobo to close at N33.55 kobo, Air Service followed with a gain of N0.60 kobo to close at N6.60 kobo, Forte Oil gained N0.40 kobo to close at N22.00, Oando Plc gained N0.25 kobo to close at N5.30 kobo, C & I Leasing increased by N0.20 kobo to close at N2.80 kobo.



Conversely, Dangote Cement topped the losers chart, dropping by N7.00 to close at N209.00, Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N5.60 kobo to close at N82.40 kobo, Stanbic IBTC fell by N5.25 kobo to close at N47.25 kobo. Guinness Nigeria Plc declined by N0.40 kobo to close at N73.00. Presco Plc was down by N1.80 kobo to close at N56.20 kobo.



The result also indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, trading 43.586 million shares valued at N1.634 billion, Zenith Bank Plc followed with account of 29.564 million shares cost N695.773 million, FCMB group traded 22.185 million shares worth N 33.640 million, Fidelity Bank traded 15.225 million shares valued at N30.550 million, FBNHoldings sold a total of 13.980 million shares worth N114.517 million

