Bears return as equity market sheds N7bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Thursday returned to bearish run, depreciating by N7 billion.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.023 per cent to N29.920 trillion from N29.927 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 12.03 basis points to 54924.08 points from 54936.11 traded on Wednesday.

An analysis of the investment showed that Sunu Assurance led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.09 per cent to N0.48,Trans Hotel followed with with a gain of 8.32 per cent to close at N6.90 per share, Academy Press increased by 7.50 per cent to close at N6.90, Regal Insurance up by 7.14 per cent to N0.30 per units while ABC Transport gained 5.71 per cent to close at N0.37 per share.

On the contrary, NCR topped losers chart during the day, declining by 9.96 per cent to close at N2.35 per share, Linkage Assurance trailed with a loss of 8.70 per cent to close at N0.42 per share, Mansard insurance fell by 7.50 per cent to close at N1.85, Royal Exchange down by 4.17 per cent to N0.69 per share while Chams Plc dipped by 4.00 per cent to close at N0.24 per share.

