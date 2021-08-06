Bears return as NGX index decline by 0.32%

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday returned to besrish trend as the two market indicators of the Exchange declined by 0.32 per cent.

Specifically, The NGX All Share Index depreciated by 126.32 basis points to 38801.51 points from 38927.83 points recorded the previous day.

Market Capitalisation of listed equities also declined by N65 billion to N20.216 trillion from N20.281 trillion traded on Wednesday.

Investors traded 139.782 million shares worth N1.408 billion in 3655 deals

against 206.292 million shares valued at N1.069 billion in 3435 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that that Conoil Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to close at N20.35 kobo, Chi Plc followed with a gain of 8.93 per cent to close at N0.61 kobo, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 7.69 per cent to N0.28 kobo, Regal Insurance increased by 7.14 per cent to close at N0.45 kobo, Mutual Benefits added 5.56 per cent to close at N0.38 kobo.

On the contrary, Ardova topped losers chart for the day, declining by 6.25 per cent to N15.00, Veritas Kapital trailed with a loss of 4.0 per cent to close at N0.24 kobo, AIICO Insurance dipped by 2.06 per cent to close at N0.95 kobo, Japaul Gold fell by 1.92 per cent to N0.51 kobo, Wapic Insurance sheds 1.92 per cent to close at N0.51 per cent.

The result further showed that United Bank for Africa was the toast of investors, exchanging 16.433 million shares valued at N123.545 million, GTCo Plc followed with account of 13.004 million shares cost N364.852 million, Zenith Bank traded 11.936 million shares valued at N291.550 million, Wema Bank sold a total of 9.600 million shares cost N8.490 million, AIICO Insurance traded 9.355 million shares cost N8.846 million.