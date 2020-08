BEDC: Ekiti workers protest outrageous bill, power outage

The organised labour in Ekiti state Monday protested against the activities of the the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), ordering it to stop cases of outrageous billing and incessant epileptic power supply.

The labour leaders comprising Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNI) lamented that BEDC’s poor electricity supply to Ekiti state has crippled the economy and brought alleged extortion of consumers.

The protest was led by the chairmen of TUC, Comrades Sola Adigun, NLC, Kolapo Olatunde, JNI secretary, Gbenga Olowoyo headed for the BEDC’s office located at Ajilosun area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis.

Addressing the company’s representative, the NLC chairman, Comrade Olatunde said: “Ekiti people are tired of paying for darkness and your estimated billing should not exceed N3,500 in urban areas and N2,500 in rural careas. There were court judgements that had affirmed these, but BEDC didn’t care to abide by it.”

“Total blackout that we are experiencing is not helping our economy. You didn’t give prepaid meters to citizens many years after they have paid for it. All you do is to bill anyhow.

“You could see that we are peaceful now, but when next we come, we will change strategies. Why are you treating our people in Ekiti like this? Why do you always on and off your light despite that you have the capacity to give light? Do you need government’s help so that we can intervene?

“The workers and other citizens are not happy with the way you have been killing the economy of our state.

“Gbonyin, Ekiti east and other council areas have not seen light for years. Even in Ado Ekiti, your staff will collect bribes before they switch on the light. If you can’t supply light, leave our state for us. We are tired of all these.”

Buttressing the position espoused by NLC, the TUC boss, Comrade Adigun added that a lot of injustices were being perpetrated by BEDC in Ekiti, which he said, must be stopped.

“We are here today to say no to injustice and punishment being meted out to our people. We are here to say no to corruption being perpetrated by your staff. We say and insist that Ekiti people deserve to be treated with civility.

“Some people have paid for prepaid meters, but nothing has been issued. All you do every month was to dish out outrageous estimated bills, jaw breaking bills. It was sad that despite court judgments concerning how billings should be done, the BEDC is treating our courts with contempt.”

In his response, the BEDC Human Resources Manager, Mr. Patrick Akindele, apologised for all the perceived mistakes in the BEDC operations in Ekiti, assuring that there would be improvement .

“It is painful and unfortunate that you didn’t give us notice before you came today, because people of top hierarchy that would have attended and speak on some of the issues raised are not around.

“However, I tender apology about all you have said, but those who can really address the issue are not here. But all your issues will be passed across to them,” he said.