BEDC electricity spend N8.5bn monthly for power purchase

The management of BEDC electricity has decried customers indebtedness to the company, saying that only one out of two customers pay their bills.

The company said it has begun a Debt Rescheduling Scheme for customers in its franchise states of Edo, Ondo, Ekiti and Delta, adding that the scheme offers consumers discount; raging from 5 to 25 percent payment ,with payment payable over four years.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Funke Osibodu who disclosed this during a media parley in Benin City, Edo state said customers who subscribe to the scheme are not disconnected “and are given accelerated metering process”.

Osibodu stated that it cost the company the sum of N8.5 billion monthly – (excluding salaries and maintenance) to purchase power from the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBETC).

According to the MD, “”only about 50 percent of electricity consumed are paid. And we get #8.5 billion from people who are selling power to us”.

Continuing, Osibodu who bemoaned vandalism of the company”s infrastructures across its franchise States said: “in June, hoodlums vandalized 65 poles of high tension cable conduct in Ugheli communities, Delta State.

“And on July 2021, a 2.5MVA, 33/11KV injection substation at Igarra, Edo State was vandalized while RUM, upriser cables, incomer cables were removed by the vandals.

“The suspects were however arrested by the police in Kogi State and the stolen items were recovered “.