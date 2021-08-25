BEDC inaugurates new projects, meters 40,000 customers under NMMP

BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) said it inaugurated several projects to improve power availability to customers in its franchise despite the disruption caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. The company also said it has metered about 40,000 customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) of the Federal Government as at July 31, 2021.

Managing Director/CEO of BEDC, Mrs Funke Osibodu, who disclosed this during a media briefing at the company’s head office in Benin recently, listed some of the projects commissioned by the company to boost network infrastructure to include UNIBEN Ekenwan 15MVA injection substation to stabilise power supply to the University of Benin and environs as well as a 33KV injection substation at Evbuabogun in Benin to reduce the duration of interruption in electricity supply to commercial customers and communities in that location and the Evbuoriaria axis.

Mrs. Osibodu said BEDC also commissioned the 7.5MVA, 33/11KV injection substation to serve the Delta Development and Property Agency (DDPA) and Ugborokoko communities in Warri. The project, she said, will create separate feeders and improve power availability to a steady supply of between 12 and eight hours minimum respectively.

“BEDC has taken delivery of 54,198 out of the 75,870 meters for distribution to customers under the NMMP Phase 0 level while we have completed the installation of nearly 40,000 meters across the four states that we cover as at July ending. BEDC is installing meters on poles to reduce the incidence of bypass and other forms of energy theft which is prevalent in the network”, she said.