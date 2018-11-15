BEDC responsible for power disruption in Benin City, TCN says

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has accused the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of being responsible for the disruption and load shedding of electricity supply experienced in some parts of Benin City and environs.

The company in a statement issued by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, alleged that the disruption occurred on 7th November, when the BEDC maintenance crew was clearing shrubs close to the substation.

In the process, TCN alleged further that a branch from a tree fell and tripped the primary and secondary breakers of the T21 60MVA, 132/33Kv transformer.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the general public that the disruption and subsequent load shedding of electricity supply experienced in some parts of Benin City and environs was due to maintenance work carried out by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

“The disruption occurred on 7th November, 2018 and was caused by BEDC maintenance crew while they were clearing shrubs close to the substation where a branch from a tree fell and tripped the primary and secondary breakers of the T21 60MVA, 132/33Kv transformer.

“Bulk power supply to the area has been restored and is on load shedding through a back feed from transformer T24 to bring relief to GRA, Etete, Switch Station, Koko, Ikpoba Dam and Nkpenekpen.

“TCN regrets the situation and reassures customers that normal supply will be restoredas soon as TCN engineers rectify the damaged breakers’’, TCN said.

