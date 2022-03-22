Beef up security along Abuja-Kaduna rail line, Reps tell FG 

The House of Representatives has urged executive arm of the federal government to increase the number of security personnel along the Abuja-Kaduna railway line, and also to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering in surrounding communities.

The House in a resolution on Tuesday further mandated its the Committee on Land Transport to investigate the extent to which the variation to accommodate the perimeter fencing of the rail line was carried out, as well as the level of implementation and report back within four weeks.

This was sequel to adoption of a motion sponsored by Zakaria Nyampa, who noted that railway was one of the oldest and most efficient means for transporting passengers and cargoes across the world.

He said the railways in Nigeria have, for many decades, suffered severe neglect, but the rail projects recently embarked upon by the federal government will contribute significantly to easing the movement of persons and goods across the country.

The lawmaker recalled that the Abuja-Kaduna Railway is a standard gauge that runs through nine stations including Idu station to Kuchibon, Asham, Jere, Gidan, Rijana, Dutse, Kakau and terminates at Rigasa in Kaduna, stressing that there was “need to provide perimeter fencing to avoid accidents that could arise from human beings or animals crossing the rail tracks”.

He called for the installation of digital security system to enable the operators to know when there is an impact on the rail, and consequently get the needed help.

“The operators have been having a running battle with communities surrounding the rail lines, particularly herdsmen, some of whose cattle that strayed into the rail tracks were crushed by a moving train”, he stated, adding that an inexperienced train driver could easily be frightened and confused in such situations.