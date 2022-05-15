Bees sting Everton, compound Toffees Premier League relegation woes

Brentford staged a stunning fightback to secure a 3-2 victory against Everton whose relegation fears were deepened at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts knew a win would secure their Premier League status ahead of next season, with Leeds only managing a draw at home to Brighton earlier in the day, meaning the Yorkshire club could not catch Frank Lampard’s men if they were to win on Merseyside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range finish and Richarlison’s penalty came either side of a Seamus Coleman own goal in a frantic first half, which saw the Toffees take a 2-1 lead into the break, despite Jarrad Branthwaite seeing red for a last man foul on Ivan Toney.

Brentford refused to lie down and turned the game on its head with two quickfire goals in as many second half minutes. Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry headed home from close-range to secure all three points, deepening Everton’s relegation woes with the race for survival rumbling on towards the final day.

Everton have two games to secure their Premier League status, starting with the visit of Crystal Palace to Goodison Park on Thursday evening. As for Brentford, they welcome Leeds United to west London on the final day, knowing their opponents will also be battling to avoid the dreaded drop.

(Eurosport)

