Beggar caught with N.5m, $100 not into crime – FCTA







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cleared a 48-year-old Ibrahim Hadiza, a notorious street beggar caught with five hundred thousand naira and one hundred dollars notes, of any involvement into drugs peddling, arms dealing, kidnapping or otherwise, as the money in her possession, was accumulated overtime.



In particular, the FCT Administration revealed that preliminary security profiling of Hadiza, who was caught in the act at a junction along Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, in Wuse II, Abuja, clearly established that she was not into such nefarious acts.



This revelation was against the backdrop of mixed reactions trailing the controversial arrest of Hadiza by officials of Social Development Secretariat (SDS), barely two after.



Briefing newsmen on the issue, yesterday the Acting Director, Social Welfare Services of the SDS, Malam Sani Amar, said as part of its profiling, the Police personnel attached to its enforcement team, were given time to play their role, and it was clearly established that she is not into such nefarious acts.



Amar said: “Within our little knowledge and experience in discharging our duty, with the assistance of security personnel attached to us, we understand that Hadiza was not into any criminal activities.



“And if you look at the money found in possession, it was accumulated overtime. And the profiling we did on her, and we gave the Police in our team, time to play their role, and they did what they can, and it was clearly established that she is not into such nefarious acts.



“She was so wise to have selected the areas of her own begging business, where she realises huge money daily”.



According to him, Hadiza, who hails from Zaria, in Kaduna state is one of the die-hard beggars that had been severally apprehended by the secretariat’s taskforce from the streets in highbrow areas.



The beggar, while responding to questions from journalists, who witnessed the return of the said money to her, said prior to her taking to street begging more than a decade ago, she was into trading in clothes, which she was forced to abando due to increasing rate of bad debt.



Explaining how she accumulated the huge sum, she said it was from her savings through N2, 000 daily contribution, facilitated with whatever she realises from her begging on the streets.