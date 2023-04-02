Begin legacy projects, UI Senior Staff Club tells Makinde 

The president, Senior Staff Club University of Ibadan, Dr. Bisi Crown Olawuyi, Sunday tasked Governor Seyi Makinde to begin legacy projects of impactful governance based on needs assessment.

Dr Olawuyi in a statement said the Senior Staff Club, University of Ibadan identifies with the successes recorded thus far by Governor Makinde who is also a member of the Club and that he should use his renewed mandate to redouble his efforts toward ensuring a productive economy in the state.

He stated further that Governor Makinde should be wary of advisers who may mislead him into believe that he no longer needs the people for electoral support again, but rather, should work for the people, and reposition the state to rank tops in good things among the comity of states.

“Today, the entire Senior Staff Club, University of Ibadan, felicitate with Seyi Makinde, FNSE, on his re-election for a second term. This is no mean achievement, but please know that one good work means more work,” he said.

Dr Olawuyi added, ” To whom renewed mandate is given, much is expected. You cannot afford to let your people down, and we pray you will end well.

“As your club president, the club will be willing to offer assistance in the areas where we have quality and unparalleled expertise. Once again, congratulations on your renewed mandate.”

