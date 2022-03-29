Begin reconciliation, genuine internal democracy, Adamu’s NWC urged

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to prioritise reconciliation and institutionalise genuine internal democracy.

A pro-APC group on the aiges of APC Rebirth Group made the call in a congratulatory message to the new national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other members of the executives that emerged from the just concluded national convention.

In a statement signed Tuesday in Abuja, by its convener, Aliyu Audu, acknowledged the maturity displayed by a good number of the aspirants who placed the collective interests of the whole party above their own personal ambitions.

“We applaud their doggedness, excellent display of good sportsmanship and urge them not to give up on the party, notwithstanding their misgivings about the convention. As committed Party members, we believe this is not the time to relent, rather a time to redouble efforts towards achieving the goal of building a stronger and all inclusive party.

“Specifically, the National Working Committee must immediately Constitute a Reconciliation Committee or begin the process of reconciliation that will truly and genuinely settle all internal bickerings that may have aroused from the convention and even the ones that had bugged the party from the ward, local government and states Congresses conducted by the outgone Caretaker Committee.

“While the process of reconciliation is ongoing, the party leadership must also begin a genuine process of Institutionalizing internal democracy in the party, one that will guarantee level playing field for all and sundry, especially as we move towards various primaries in the coming weeks. The party leadership must realize that President Muhammadu Buhari as the unifying factor in the APC will not remain on the saddle forever. As such, we must hasten to the need of ensuring that party members are provided all opportunities to become what they desire to become in the party without having to defer to anyone.

“The issue of youth and women inclusion must also be high on the agenda of the new National Working Committee of the party by ensuring that these demographies are not only represented across board, but that there is an adequate reward system for them and other members of the party, especially for those who have proven their loyalty, commitment and dedication to the success of the party.

“We wish the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC a successful tenure in the service of our dear Party and our Nation as a whole, and we pray that their stewardship would foster a better cohesion and unity to the Party than what we had before now.”