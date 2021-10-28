Behind Gumau’s comment on Tinubu



“God gives power to whom he likes; but Tinubu gave power to Buhari”

The above statement was made on October 23, 2021, by Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau, the senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial district during the launching of the Tinubu Support Group Campaign in Abuja.

The statement generated uproar among the Bauchi state populace. This is because thousands of people think that Gumau gave Asiwaju Bola Tinubu God’s position in his quest to emphasise Tinubu’s contribution to Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019 general elections, respectively.



Though, the statement sounded little contradictory to people, it wasn’t Gumau’s position at all, and being a Muslim and a typical Hausa mancoupled with an outstanding moral upbringing, he can’t do such a thing at all.

Islamically, Senator Gumau knows the consequences of doing such a thing in the hereafter, then why would he do?Thus, he carefully watched his words whenever he is delivering a speech. To be honest, what he said is not even close to what people are busy propagating on social media.

“God gives power to whom he likes, but Tinubu gave power to Buhari”, he said, thereby, I don’t think there is anything like “shirk” in his statement; it was rightly and clearly said.

However, I can’t deny the fact that understanding differs but let’s do justice to whom he deserves and not to give envy and politics a room to outweigh our faith or desuade us from the good teaching of our religion.



Rightly, Gumau mean that it’s with Tinubu’s contribution and assistance that Buhari came onboard and not him (Tinubu) gave power to Buhari directly. In fact, who is Tinubu? So, people should stop changing the real meaning of the senator’s statement, please! It wasn’t his position at all.

Finally, I implore the good people of Bauchi state, particularly, the Bauchi South populace, to desist and stop circulating such a statement on social media as it’s a work of mischief-makers. He said nothing of such nature at all and can’t try such thing in his life insha Allah.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state