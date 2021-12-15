Being gainfully employed while serving is against the NYSC Act – DG

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were Wednesday warned against schooling or being gainfully employed while still undergoing the compulsory one year national service, as this is an infringement on the NYSC Act.

This is even as Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) have also been warned against delay mobilisation of qualified graduates for national service upon graduation, saying doing such is an infringement on the Scheme’s Act.

The NYSC director general, Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, gave the warnings during the sensitisation workshop on the NYSC Act that held in Abuja Wednesday.

Ibrahim who was represented by the director, ICT, Mrs Christy Ubah, said no corps members is allowed to be admitted for any post graduate studies nor gainfully employed without reference to the certificate of national service, adding that the one year service is sacrosanct and any other engagement alongside this is against the act that establishes the scheme.

“As part of our resolve to ensure that the provisions of the act are followed to the latter, the NYSC has concluded arrangements for the prosecution of offenders as provided for, in the NYSC Act. I therefore urge all Nigerians to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act so as to understand better, the operations of the scheme and its objective.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) not to fail in sending forward their qualified graduates for the national service upon graduation as delay in presenting them can lead to their disenfranchisement. This, however, is against the provision of the NYSC Act, particularly section 2 subsection 1of the act which provides that every Nigerian shall, be under an obligation, unless exempted under section 2, subsection 2 of the act or section 17 of the act, to make himself available for the service for a continuous period of one year from the date specified in the call up instrument served upon him, ” he said.