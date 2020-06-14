Being in NASS complete new experience – Usman

Hon Ahmed Usman Jaha represents Chibok/Dambo/Gwoza federal constituency on the platform of APC. In this interview with AHMID LAWAL, he gives account of his one year stewardship, among others.

Your one year experience in the NASS?

Though I had been a state legislator for eight years, I know the culture of my people and their way of life, but at the National Assembly I have met people with different cultural nuances and I had to accommodate all.

I learnt that every lawmaker has a different agenda and this agenda guides the conduct of every member, not only in the plenary, but outside the chamber as well. Here in the NASS, you are serving and protecting the interests of all Nigerians. You are therefore exposed to all kinds of ideas and challenges which are global in nature, and must be collectively tackled in the chamber.

What are your one year achievements so far?

After one year I am well equipped with the knowledge of legislation in a more professional way than before because I was able to learn from my senior colleagues faster.

As a result, I have contributed to debates whether it is a bill or motions on matters of public importance, and also have participated actively at the committee levels.

Can you highlight the performance of your governor under this one year?

Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum is a detribalized Nigerian working for the interest of all in the state. Besides, he has passion for development and worries over the plight for the poor. He carries everybody along. As I am talking to you, the governor has just come from Kolomdi village, a neighbouring town in Cameroon, where there has been a crisis as a result of the insurgency.

Within one year the governor has tour all the nooks and crannies of the state to ascertain that he provides solutions to the challenges of the people, the results are what people are testifying, in fact he is doing a lot and he would do more for the people of Borno and we are lucky to have him.

What are your legislative agenda for your people?

I have one single legislative interest; that is for peace to return to my constituency so that they can go back to business and sleep with two eyes closed. When I mean business I am talking of farmers going back to their farm lands, schools should re-open for the children to continue with their education and markets should be opened for people to transact business in the constituency.

There are some international markets that attract people within and outside the country but with the insurgency, the markets operate low key. But if the problem of insecurity is over, the business will return to normal and a lot of activities will take place.

So if I can achieve security for my people, I would be way grateful because with the market alone cutting across Cameroon, Togo, Chad and Niger Rep, there will be job security for the teaming youths who were living well through the market.

What are the achievements of APC within this one year in office?

One key issue is the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive. Also the APC-led federal government of President Muhammedu Buhari is fighting corruption, which has reduced drastically. It is not as rampant as before. Also, the government has given priorities to road construction and improving standard of education in the country, more also the government has discouraged the importation of foreign rice and smuggle goods in the country through the border closure which has stop some illicit trade and human trafficking in the country.

It has also encouraged local farmers to boost productivity as well as create a market for it.

On the $227bn loan Plan approved for the president?

The money will strictly be for the infrastructural development particularly the western corridor, current lines, standardization and some important infrastructure particularly the Mambilla Plateau, Hydro power, agriculture and rehabilitation of the North East zone due to the insurgency that was written in the sub mission and there was nothing like recurrent expenditure.

You motion on rape and withdrawal. What were the reasons?

My reason for moving that motion was that mode of dressing can also cause rape in our society, but by the time I realized that I had gone too far because of many cultural and religious differences, I quickly retracted the motion and apologised to the house and to the general public. I believe Nigerians have accepted my apologies.

