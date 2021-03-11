Bello blasts SA as Niger fishermen identify bandit’s route

Fish sellers operating at the bank of River Kaduna near Zugeru town in Niger state; have taken Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to route used by bandits to launch dreaded attacks on surrounding communities without the presence of police and other security agencies.

The governor was said to have stopped at the spot while returning from a function in Mariga local government of the state for mind rubbing discussion before the fishermen dramatically showed him the bandit’s route.

One of them who identified himself as Adamu, speaking in Hausa said, “This is the route the bandits usually follow to attacks us. They come through this route and go back through this same route. They have no other route, this is the only route.”

The governor asked the people if they had reported this to the security agents in the area to enable them take action.

He was however shocked when they replied that no security agent had ever come to do any investigation since the incidents of kidnap started in the area.

The governor, apparently surprised, turned to his special adviser on security, Brigadier General Iman (rtd), who was in the governor’s entourage to respond asking him if he was aware that no security agent had visited the area despite series of bandits attacks as alleged by the people.

However, the security adviser responded with an explanation that the sophisticated weapons being paraded by the bandits are responsible for the inability of the security agencies to go after the bandits.

Governor Bello was said to be furious with his adviser on security asking him to explain sources of security report he filed to Governor’office.

He said, “If no security agent has come here to get first hand information on these attacks, then where are they getting their security reports from. That means I am being fed with fake security reports from you.”

“So where have you being getting your security reports from, or you just sad down in one place and write security reports”, he queriied adding that “what this means is that the people have been left alone, they have bing left to their faith. Am highly disappointed from what I am hearing today.”

