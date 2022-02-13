Bello commiserates with Sultan over kingmaker’s demise







Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto Caliphate, Abubakar Sa’ad III, the government and people of Sokoto state over the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, who was the head of the Caliphate’s kingmakers.

The governor, in a condolence message expressed grief over the demise of Magajin Gari adding that his death has, no doubt, left a void that will be difficult to fill in the Sultanate.

He described the late kingmaker as a gentleman and revered traditional ruler, who contributed immensely to the development of the Sokoto Caliphate, and the nation in general.

“The Sokoto Caliphate has indeed lost a father, a respected leader and philanthropist who lived a life of service to the Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity in general. He would be greatly missed”, the governor said.

Danbaba, who died at the age of 51, was until his death, the board chairman of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

The deceased was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.