Bello condoles Kogi IFAD official Adejoh over mother’s death 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has condoled with the family of Kogi state coordinator, IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, Dr Stella Adejoh, over the death of their matriarch, Mrs Jane Otumale Ati.

Mrs. Ati, who died at age 74, was an astute public administrator who contributed immensely to the development of the state, particularly in the health sector.

She served as the Kogi State Coordinator of the Bamako Initiative under the auspices of the Ministry of Health from 1998 to 2008.

The Bamako Initiative, a regional programme, was aimed at decentralising health decision making to local levels and establishing realistic national drug policies to enhance the provision of essential drugs for Sub-Saharan Africans.

The deceased ensured that the programme was well implemented in the state even after she bowed out of service in 2008, Governor Bello said.

He added that Dr Adejoh is another replica of mama’s interest in public service and uncommon compassion for the young and old.