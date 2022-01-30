Bello grants financial autonomy to Kogi varsity

LokojaThe governor, who is the Visitor to the university, gave the directive during the 6th convocation ceremonies of the institution, noted that the Vice Chancellor has demonstrated high level of probity and accountability in the management of the resources of the university.

He promised his administration’s resolve to make the institution one of the best state owned university in the country, urged the management of the university not to relent as there are other things needed to be done for the development of the institution.

“The Vice Chancellor is a good representative of women in governance. She is a perfect representation of women in leadership.

“I have carefully listened to your demands, challenges and the first request I will grant is the 100 percent management of the university Internal Generated Revenue by the management of the institution.

“You have demonstrated what this administration stands for, which is probity, accountability and prudent utilization of resources. You have also demonstrated good leadership.

“Just within one year as substantive Vice Chancellor you are able to execute projects that have direct bearing on the life of the students and staff including 100 per cent accreditation for the course you offered in this university.”

Governor Yahaya Bello was among the recipients of honorary degrees for his development strides in education while the senator representing Kogi East, Isah Jibrin Echocho and a Kaduna based industrialist , Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal also received the awards for their various contributions to education.