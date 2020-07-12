Bello inaugurates health insurance scheme for Kogi residents



As part of efforts to attain the universal health coverage by 2030, Kogi state government has inaugurated interim board members of the state health insurance agency to provide quality healthcare services at minimum fees that will not be a burden to the beneficiaries.

Performing the inauguration at the Government House Lokoja over the weekend, Governor Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said he signed the bill establishing the agency in April 2019, as a positive step to make healthcare service delivery available to the people at affordable fees.



Governor Bello said the establishment of the scheme will drastically reduce out of pocket expenditure for healthcare users and noted that for a country to be regarded as a wealthy nation , it must have a robust public healthcare services characterised by quality and affordable fees.



“This programme will enable people to benefit from quality healthcare with a minimum amount that will not have impact on the financial well being of the beneficiaries.



“Healthcare is central point to human existence and it is only a healthy country that can boast of being a healthy nation,” he said.



While urging the Interim Board Members of the agency to be proactive and committed to the task ahead of them, Governor Bello said his administration has committed the needed resources to execute health programmes.

The chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),Kogi state chapter, Comrade Onu Edoka, in his remark appealed to the state government to stop percentage payments of salaries and also implement the minimum wage fully to workers in the state to enable them key into the scheme with ease.