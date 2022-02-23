Bello inaugurates whitepaper committee on Maza Kuka killings 

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has set up a four man white paper committee to critically look into the report of the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings, abduction and injury in Maza-Kuka, Adogon Mallam, Kulho and environs with the view to ensuring justice is done.

The governor in a brief ceremony Wednesday at Government House, Minna, said nobody has the right to kill another for whatever reason.

“Nobody has the right to take someone’s life for whatever reason. As long as there is no justice, there will be no peace”, he said.

He directed the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and Attorney General, Nasara Danmallam, to ensure quick submission of the white report for justice to be done.

The governor said the white paper committee is chaired by Dr Jonathan Wasa, Permanent Secretary, Youth, while Mohammed Wachiko, Permanent Secretary Investment and Ibrahim Bala, Permanent Secretary, Human Resources are to serve as members. Director, office of the Secretary to State Government, Shafi’u Zakari, is to be the secretary of the committee.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry’s report was earlier submitted by its chairman, Justice Danladi Ahmed, who said the commission in the course of their assignment, received ten memoranda.

He said, “50 witnesses testified while 137 exhibits were admitted as evidence.”

Justice Ahmed highlighted some of the commission’s recommendations to include a Peace and Reconciliation Committee in Mashegu local government area to engage with the residents of the affected communities with a view to finding a lasting peace.

Others are a total overhauling and proper organisation of the Vigilante Corps at the local level, and compensation for damages and losses to be paid to victims of the attack.

The commission also recommended that those suspected and identified in the attacks be handed over to the Commissioner of Police for further investigation and prosecution among others.