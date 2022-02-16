Bello-Koko becomes NPA substantive MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

In a press release issued by the Director of Press & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, on Tuesday noted that prior to this appointment, Bello-Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority.

Bello-Koko has been the acting Managing Director since the former Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, was suspended as part of moves to allow independent audit of the accounts and remittance of the agency.

Recall that the presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the recommendation of the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to set up an administrative panel of inquiry to investigate Ms Usman’s management of the NPA.

“The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman, step aside while the investigation is carried out. Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position,” Mr Shehu said.

Bello-Koko’s appointment takes immediate effect.

