Bello lauds Buhari over moves to decongest prisons  

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa
Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for putting mechanism in
place to decongest prisons in the country and set the nation’s
criminal justice system on the right track, especially in addressing
the issue of high number of inmates awaiting trial.
The Minister stated this when he received the Presidential Advisory
Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACP) on a courtesy visit to his
office.
He assured that the FCT Administration will work with the committee
and other bodies set up by the president to decongest prisons and fast
track trials.
He also commended the committee for the noble work it is doing and
said the FCTA will continue to partner with all the agencies handling
the prison system with the aim of decongesting the prisons and saving
inmates who, for no fault of theirs, have over-stayed their time in
prison.
He praised the Minister of interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau for all
efforts to implement the prison reform; by improving welfare of
inmates, infrastructure and the purchase of vehicles for movement of
prisoners to the courts.
He said as part of efforts to align itself with the desire of the
president to decongest prisons, FCTA has identified prison sites in
the FCT and have communicated same to the minister of interior so that
it would be considered in the Ministry’s plan for the building of more
prison facilities.
