Bello lauds Buhari over moves to decongest prisons  

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa

Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for putting mechanism in

place to decongest prisons in the country and set the nation’s

criminal justice system on the right track, especially in addressing

the issue of high number of inmates awaiting trial.

The Minister stated this when he received the Presidential Advisory

Committee on Prerogative of Mercy (PACP) on a courtesy visit to his

office.

He assured that the FCT Administration will work with the committee

and other bodies set up by the president to decongest prisons and fast

track trials.

He also commended the committee for the noble work it is doing and

said the FCTA will continue to partner with all the agencies handling

the prison system with the aim of decongesting the prisons and saving

inmates who, for no fault of theirs, have over-stayed their time in

prison.

He praised the Minister of interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau for all

efforts to implement the prison reform; by improving welfare of

inmates, infrastructure and the purchase of vehicles for movement of

prisoners to the courts.

He said as part of efforts to align itself with the desire of the

president to decongest prisons, FCTA has identified prison sites in

the FCT and have communicated same to the minister of interior so that

it would be considered in the Ministry’s plan for the building of more

prison facilities.

