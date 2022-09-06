Bello launches free healthcare for Kogi indigenes, releases take-off fund 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has flagged off access to free healthcare services for indigenes of the state.

A total of 15,000 instant beneficiaries under the scheme tagged, ‘Bello Care’, were unveiled in Lokoja.

The programme, which is being operated under the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency, is aimed at providing quality healthcare services to pregnant women, children under the age of 5, People with Disabilities and persons above the age of 65.

While delivering his address, the Executive Secretary of Kogi State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Kunle Aledare, thanked the governor for making healthcare a core thematic area of the new direction government.

Aledare described the Bello care initiative as one that complements the federal government health initiative.

He added that 38,000 people had been enrolled across the 21LGAs in the state.

The Executive Secretary thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for releasing funds to the tune of N108 million for the take-off of the health insurance programme as well as approving two Toyota Hilux operational vehicles to monitor the Bello Care programme.

In his speech, Kogi state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Usman Zekeri, said the most vulnerable group does not have access to quality healthcare, owing to ignorance and poverty.

The health commissioner said in partnership with the federal government, over 70 million counterpart fund had also been paid to access the federal government’s health initiative.

Zekeri added that the giant strides of Gov. Bello in the health sector made it possible to implement the Bello Care programme. He cited the building of ultramodern hospitals in various parts of the state, including the Central Hospital, Okene as a way of turning Kogi state to a Medico Tourism Centre.

He added that plans were underway to capture state civil servants and students of tertiary institutions in the health insurance program.

While speaking at the event, Gov. Bello disclosed that a sum of N108 million had already been released as a take-off fund for the program as well as N70million counterpart fund paid to the federal government.

Bello said, “In Kogi here, health is second in our thematic area. Without heath, there can be no wealth. The initiative underlines the importance we place on health and we are not stopping at health alone. Bello Care is not limited to health alone, it spreads to education and security.

“We have paid 100% for this programme and we will not smile at anyone that tries to profit from the program because it belongs to the vulnerable.”

