Bello meets Buhari on political, security issues

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Tuesday, discussed political and security issues with President Muhammad Buhari during his visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Mohammed, said Bello and President Buhari had detailed discussions on politics and security.

“The governor, in his usual concern for matters relating to governance and security, was at the Villa for talks with the president. They shared ideas and also reached certain conclusions that I won’t want to disclose for confidentiality purposes.”

The governor’s publicist stated that Bello applauded the president’s efforts in curbing insecurity in the North and other parts of the country, adding that the people of the zone will soon start reaping the dividends of those efforts.

Mohammed also stated that President Buhari, who wore a calm demeanour, received the governor with joy.

Bello is one of the leading aspirants seeking to succeed President Buhari in 2023 and has enjoyed support from different groups across the country.

Earlier in January, no fewer than 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country, converged on Abuja for a solidarity walk for Governor Bello to run for presidential election.