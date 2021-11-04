Bello presents N198.2bn 2022 budget to Niger Assembly

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has presented a budget of N198, 245, 654, 759, 75 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2022 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget estimates christened “Budget of prosperity and consolidated development ” on Thursday, the governor said the appropriation is hinged on six cardinal objectives.

He explained that, the budget estimates comprises of N54, 282, 425, 426 billion from statutory allocation, value added tax is expected to contribute N20, 792, 440, 780 billion.

Other sources of revenue for financing the estimates include internally generated revenue which is projected at N17, 190, 944,2863 billion, dividends from North- South power company, N500 million while excess crude refund is estimated at N4.87 billion.

The recurrent expenditure is estimated at the sum of N74.1 billion or 37percent of the budget as against the N72billion for 2020, while capital expenditure is estimated at N124.9billion, representing 62 percent of the total budget.

Giving further breakdown of sectoral allocation, the governor who noted that this is the last full budget by this administration, said the economic sector has been earmarked the sum of N87.4 billion.

Social sector will gulp N25.6 billion, administration, N9billion; and law and justice sub- sector N760 million.

Governor Bello said the budget is targeted at completing all ongoing projects, create wealth and fast tract the security of lives and properties.

Receiving the budget, Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse commended the governor for ensuring that the capital budget estimates far outweigh the recurrent expenditure, to drive the developmental needs of the state.

He appealed to the governor to do everything humanly possible towards securing the local government areas of the state in order to ensure that those displaced return back to their villages to boost agricultural inputs and stimulate economic activities in the state.