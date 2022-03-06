Bello presents Staff of Office to 104 traditional rulers in Kogi

Not fewer than 104 graded and upgraded traditional rulers in Kogi state on Saturday officially received Staff of Office issued by the state government.

The breakdown of traditional rulers that benefitted from the Staff of Office includes 31 first class, 30 second class and 43 third class chiefs.

Making the presentation at the Mohammadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja Governor Yahaya Bello said the upgrade is in line with his administration’s commitment to accord the traditional institution a pride of place.

Governor Bello who described the place of the traditional institution in maintaining of peace and security, urged them to sustain the peace and security in their domain.

He assured that his administration will continue to work with the traditional institution in achieving peace and security, describing the traditional rulers as God’s representatives on earth.

He stated that his administration has made fairness, equity and justice in the appointment and upgrade of the traditional rulers and promised to look into the pending request for appointment and upgrade of other traditional rulers before end of this year.

While pointing out that he will continue to advocate for the inclusion of the traditional institution in politics and governance in Nigeria, declared that he has made them part and parcel of his New Direction Administration.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a delegation to the occasion, assured that he will continue to work with the traditional rulers in the state, towards ensuring that the state remains top as the most Peaceful and secured in the country.

The governor disclosed that on assumption of office he met an insecure state, lacking in development, but expressed satisfaction that he has made the State the most peaceful and developed in the country.

He used the occasion to call on other states in the country to come and learn from the state’s security architecture that has made it peaceful and secured, congratulated all the graded and upgraded Chiefs in the State.

In his remarks at the occasion, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, Minister for Police Affairs, praised Bello for the pride of place he has given to the traditional institution.

He described the acceptance of the newly graded and upgraded chiefs as an indication of a cordial relationship existing between the government and the traditional institution, urged for a sustained working relationship towards sustained development.