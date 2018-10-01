Bello secures Niger APC second term ticket

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor was elected in the party primaries conducted yesterday in the state.It was learnt that party members from the 274 wards of the state trooped out in large numbers as early as 8am in their ward’s designated centers to participate in the direct primary option adopted by the state The governor who scaled the screening exercise and was cleared by the national secretariat of the party was the party’s sole candidate for office of the governor.

The governor who was at Mustapha Comprehensive School, the center for Kontagora Central ward, Kontagora local government area of the state for the governorship primary expressed appreciation to party members for reposing confidence in him by returning him unopposed.

The governor said: “It is very comforting when your people have confidence in you, when they support you, when they overwhelmingly endorse you.

In politics, this is what you need and I really appreciate the gesture.” He said that the action has further humbled and propelled him to do more in the years to come adding that by 2019 his administration will continue the good work it started.

Speaking with journalists, the state chairman of APC, Mohammed Jibrin Imam said the exercise was peaceful.

He said that the governor had no opposition in the primaries adding that he was satisfied with the turnout of members.

He said only members whose names were in the party register are allowed to participate in the exercise.

He said the party was ready for the conduct free and fair senatorial primaries scheduled for Tuesday.

