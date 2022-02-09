Bello sets new record, launches Kogi open governance, digital album

The Kogi state government, Tuesday, officially unveiled the Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System (KOGAS) and the Kogi Digital Album.

KOGAS is a digital system platform specifically designed to strengthen interactions and relationships between the government and the citizens.

Governor Yahaya Bello at the unveiling ceremony at the Government House, Lokoja, said with the new development, the citizens now have more guaranteed access to their leaders.

Bello, who was represented at the occasion by the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, hinted of a standing directive for all queries to be attended to in less than 24 hours.

“To the good people of Kogi State, we are here to remove the last filters and ensure that what you see is what you get. Of course, those who have been following events in the media know that one of the hallmarks of my New Direction Administration is the transparent conduct of government businesses.

“In fact, we are the only state which has ever scored 100% in the annual evaluation process. The Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System (KOGAS) is therefore another layer of my Administration’s commitment to open governance and accountability.

“What we intend to achieve with KOGAS is to enlist the public more intimately in the policing of government and her accoutrements. In essence, we are giving our people the tools they need to play the active role of watchdogs of our officials, ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Kogi State Ministry of Information and Communications will deploy KOGAS for round-the-clock live interactions and feedback to and from the public per the standard operating procedures. The ministry will put every part of government on the platform.

“They will take suggestions and complaints and ensure that appropriate action is taken. Where my personal attention is needed, or that of any specific official, they will escalate immediately. Typically, by my directive, all matters must be answered within 24 hours, or at least initiated where the request calls for a more complex approach.

“Apart from the Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System, the Kogi State Digital Album and the Confluence Business Directory are also being unveiled today. The Digital Album will be a repository of images with pictures of government activities, programs and projects to tell our stories. The Directory will be a yellow pages for finding businesses operating in Kogi State and enhancing their reach.”

He commended the Ministry of Information and Communications for delivering the digital tools that will enhance governance in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, while giving his speech during the unveiling said the system was made available by Governor Bello’s interest to make the people active participant

in governance.

He added that the governor believes that power belongs to the people.