Bello Shehu, helping the hopeless

From the time Allah created this world some are destined to help while others are meant to receive the assistance, if all people are the same it would be somehow and therefore there is wisdom on why God did that.





Even at that, there are people who are more generous and kind than others. Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu is outspoken to issues of public concern, friendly to young and old, and resolves people’s predicaments.



A philanthropist par excellence, Shehu is morally upright, selfless. The children are singing his name, the old respect him and the youths are emulating him.



Muhammad Bello Shehu is a man whose passion in serving humanity is extraordinary. I would not be mistaken if i say his generosity is second to none in our society.



Other amazing attributes of this humble man is that, he does not allow his knowledge to disconnect him from his people and tradition.

He is prominent not only in his home state of Kano but also across the country. He is a mentor, father, and benefactor who responses promptly to any plea for assistance.

If given the opportunity I will be a self-appointed personal assistant or a close associate to this epitome of magnanimity, in order to emulate him.

When it comes to integrity he stands out of many. This gentleman always stays moderate, he opens up his helping hands at all times. Believe me, even him cannot tell the amount of resources he spends in helping the people.

The number of commendations, prayers and good wishes poured upon him from within and outside Kano state from the masses are testimonies to his humanity.

It is true that a person like Barrister Muhammad Bello Shehu who always sleeps and wakes up with the suffering of ordinary citizens in his heart, God opens new ways that double his income. He transforms the lives of others while the Almighty grants him more on daily basis; it is therefore true that the best way to success is emulating Shehu in assisting humanity, irrespective of their differences.

To Allah be the glory and we must continue to glorify Him for the gift of Muhammad Bello Shehu. May the Almighty empower him with more strength to be firm in this righteousness, protect him, keep guiding and guarding him

