Bello signs Kogi House of Assembly Commission Bill, 3 others into law

Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has taken the lead as one of the first governors in the country to sign into law, the bill for the Establishment of State Assembly Service Commission.

Inspired by the action of President Muhammadu Buhari, who few months ago assented to the bill for the autonomy the judiciary and state legislature, Bello said the law would enhance the effective operations of the legislature.

While assenting to the bill and three others at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday in the presence of the principal officers, members and staffers of the state assembly, Bello lauded the existing cordial relationship between his government and the state legislature.

Assuring of his resolve to sustain his administration’s drive for good governance in the state, the governor called for a stronger collaboration with other arms of government in ensuring that the people of the state enjoy the dividends of democracy.

On other laws passed by the state assembly, the contributory pension scheme, road traffic and vehicle inspection bill, and the state water supply law, Bello emphasised that the laws ere a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment towards doing things differently in the state.

He pointed out that the laws would not only enhance effective functioning of the affected establishments, it would add value to the quest for good governance in the state.

Speaker, State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawale, described the event as historic, noting that Governor Bello has written his name in gold for bringing to reality the struggle for autonomy for the state assembly service commission.

He promised the continued synergy of the House with the executive in the task of moving the state forward, and called for the support of the people of the state to the Yahaya Bello-led administration

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.