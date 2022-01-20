Bello to state lawmakers: I won’t disappoint you if elected president

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello on Thursday assured members of the conference of Nigeria State Legislatures that he will never disappoint them if elected as president in 2023 presidential election.

The governor gave the assurance at the extra-ordinary meeting of the conference of Nigeria State Legislatures, North-east zone held at Hazibal Hotel, Bauchi.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who appreciated the North-east legislators for their endorsement for his 2023 presidential ambition, promised not to take their support for granted.

He said if elected as the next president, he would ensure good synergy between his administration, members of the National Assembly and members of the Conference of State Legislatures so as to assist him in providing the required leadership.

“I sincerely want to appreciate and thank all for your wonderful service to your various states and to our father land and I want to appreciate you for your support to our great party the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and for service to your people.

“I want to express my appreciation for your endorsement for me to be the next president, insha Allah I will not disappoint you looking at my relationship with my speaker and members of Kogi State House of Assembly and I know when we get, we are going to have a more wonderful and robust relationship starting from 29, may 2023.”

The Kogi governor observed that, the task ahead is enormous for the future of the country and the party and pledged to consolidate on the gains and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In a key, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Sulaiman said Governor Yahaya Bello has proven to be a courageous and bold individual who has shown capacity and will to deal with issues as it present without any political, religious and tribal coloration.