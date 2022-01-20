Bello Turji, gang not relocating to Kwara forest – Police

The Kwara state police command has allayed the fears of residents of the state over the purported relocation of fleeing Zamfara bandits’ leader, Bello Turji and his gang to unidentified forest in the state.

Although the command said the news of the purported relocation of the Zamfara bandits’ leader to the state could not be substantiated, it however said the command had stepped up measures to police and combed all forest, including exit and entry boundaries across the state.

The command was reacting to a statement credited to a federal lawmaker in the House of Representatives that a fleeing bandits’ leader from Zamfara (Bello Turji) and his gang had relocated to a forest in Kwara.

The statement reads:”The Kwara state police command wishes to reiterate for the umpteenth time, her determination to ensure the safety and security of residents of the state at all times.

“The command wishes to also inform the general public that necessary security strategies have been emplaced across the length and breadth of the state by the police command, in synergy with sister security agencies and other non-state actors.

“This press statement became necessary to diffuse the tension already created in the minds of the public by the statement making the rounds on many social media platforms credited to one Federal Lawmaker in the House of Representative, to the effect that, a fleeing bandits kingpin named Bello Turji and his gang who were facing a terrible time with security forces in Zamfara state have relocated to an unidentified forest in Kwara state.

“However, the statement did not reveal the source or veracity of its assertion, the command wishes to state categorically that, Kwara state is safe and secure, members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation.

“The commissioner of police, Kwara state, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc+ has directed a 24 hour patrols of all entry and exit points to the state, while Tactical units have been re- energized with provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives that could aid them in the performance of their assigned task.”