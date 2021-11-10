Bello’s upgrade of traditional stool excites Ede Vede descendants

President of Ede Vede Descendants, Malam Jimoh Isah Ochi, has expressed gratitude to Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello on his recent upgrade of the traditional council in the state.

Ochi thanked the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister S. M. Ozigi Deedat, Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Abdulaziz Idris King and Adavi local government chairman, Mr. Joseph Omuya Salami.

While the traditional rulers like Adeika of Onogu and Adeika of Eziede of Ajaokuta and Adavi local governments areas were upgraded from 3 and 2 to 1st class chiefs respectively, the Ohi of Ohimozoko in Okene local government area was elevated to 3rd class chief.

Ochi thanked the entire Ede Vede descendants for the support they have given to his administration since the creation of the association.

He advised members to think of ways of moving the association forward, saying “As we approach the end of the year, let us pray for long life and progress of the association.”