Ben Bruce withdraws from senatorial race

The Senator representing the Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, has voluntarily withdrawn from the race for the seat. Bruce announced his withdrawal from the contest in a letter dated October 2, 2018, and addressed to the State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Moses Cleopas. Bruce popularly known as Nigeria’s common sense Senator cited a 20-year old existing agreement of rotation in the senatorial district as the reason for withdrawing from the senatorial race. The Senator said he was left with no option than to withdraw from the race in the interest of the existing harmony and the well-being of the people of the constituency despite receiving overwhelming support from the PDP’s national leadership and his influence. “I thank God and the good people of Brass, Bayelsa East Senatorial District who offered me the golden opportunity four years ago to represent them and the state in the Senate, Nigeria’s highest lawmaking chamber. “It is without doubt that I have tried to discharge my duties as a legislator and representative of my people creditably to the best of my ability so far. My voice has been very loud on the issues that matter to our people and our country at all time. “My support to our party, my people and state government is unquestionable. I am humbled that the national leadership of my party supported by the State chapter in appreciation of my efforts offered to support my reelection to the senate to continue my service. “I have also intensified consultations in the last couple of week in the course of which I have come to realize an existing local rotational arrangement of over 20 years beginning with the late Great Chief Melford Okilo, by which arrangement the Senatorial seat rotates per local government area among the three councils for four years in the senatorial district. “Even with the support of my party at the National and state levels with the full backing of my state government and leadership, as a man of honour interested in the well being of my people, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the Senatorial race. “I do not want whatever reason to appear to have used my privileged position and influence to do anything other than the well-being and the stability and the good of the people.” He thanked former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is from the Senatorial District, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, his colleagues in the Senate and Governor Seriake Dickson, for their support and encouragement. He also expressed gratitude to the people of Bayelsa East for the confidence they reposed in him to serve and represent them in the senate. Bruce, who restated his loyalty to the PDP, assured the party of his availability and willingness to serve whenever the opportunity presents itself.

