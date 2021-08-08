Benin City set to host AITEO Cup grand finale

The ancient City of Benin is on tenterhooks of high expectations as
all arrangements have been concluded for this year’s AITEO Cup grand
finale in the women and men competitions, holding at the Samuel
Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday.
Football fans were denied the annual serving last year as a result of
the global coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted football
activities and other areas of human endeavour across the universe
since the beginning of year 2020. This has further increased the
appetite of fans, enthusiasts, stakeholders and those seeking the
undiluted entertainment that football matches of Cup final qualities
offer.
The fact of either of the two teams on both sides of the finals
winning their first major trophy nationally is another theme that has
shot up anxiety, passion and expectations among their players, fans
and officials.
Bayelsa Queens FC, who surprisingly pummeled perennial League and FA
Cup champions Rivers Angels by five goals in the semi finals are
buoyed up for a big encounter against FC Robo Queens of Lagos, who
ended the expressed ambitions of Edo Queens 5-3 on penalties after
both teams were stalemated following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.
The queens from Yenagoa have in their armoury a number of players who
have tasted and still savouring international exposure and experience,
including Super Falcons’ midfielders Joy Bokiri and Peace Efih,
defender Abidemi Ibe and forwards Mary Anjoh, Joy Jerry and Charity
Reuben.
While Lagos –based FC Robo Queens have produced a number of
international stars such as four-time African Player of the Year and
Super Falcons’ captain Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade, they are
currently led by one of the most exciting forwards in Nigeria women’s
football, nimble-footed Gift Monday. Former junior internationals
Esther Onyenezide and Folashade Ijamilusi are also on the books of the
Lagos Dames.
In the men’s final, Nasarawa United are determined to scoop their
first national trophy since the club’s formation 18 years ago.
Experience and exposure to continental football at the level of CAF
Confederation Cup a few years ago was sweet, so the Solid Miners have
been looking for another opportunity. Victory on Sunday will restore
them to the continent, and they bank on the marksmanship of Silas
Nwankwo (who emerged top scorer in this year’s Nigeria Professional
Football League with 19 goals) and the dead ball wizardry of Chigozie
Obasi to puncture the ambitions of Bayelsa United.
Nasarawa United also have the quality of Anas Yusuf, Tebo Franklin,
Shammasu Mohammed, Joshua Obaje and Adamu Hassan to thrust forward at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
Second-tier Bayelsa United, who have had an amazing run in this year’s
campaign, upending NPFL teams Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi
Stars of Makurdi and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, are hoping to
become the first team from Nigeria’s second-tier to win the Cup in 20
years. The last team to achieve that were Port Harcourt boys, Dolphins
FC who bumped El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in 2001.
In their arsenal, they have an efficient goalkeeper in John Shaibu,
and can also count on the grit, guts and gumption of former Flying
Eagles’ star Bernard Okorowanta, Inikurogha Okardi, Tarabina Biweribo,
Endurance Ededibiri and Gabriel Biriduba when the going gets tough in
Benin City.
The women’s final will commence at 4pm, with the men’s final starting at 6pm.
At stake are prize monies of N25 million for the winner of the men’s
competition and N10 million for the winner of the women’s competition.
The runner –up for the men’s competition will pocket N10 million, with
the runner –up for the women’s event going home with N5 million.
AITEO CUP: PAST FINALS
GOVERNOR’S CUP
1945: Marine 1-0 Corinthians
1946: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC
1947: Lagos Marine 1-0 Zik Athletics Club
1948: Lagos Railways 1-0 Port Harcourt FC
1949: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC
1950: Lagos UAC 3-2 Port Harcourt FC
1951: Lagos Railways 3-2 Jos XI
1952: Lagos PAN Bank 6-1 Warri XI
1953: Kano XI 2-1 Lagos Dynamos
FA CUP
1954: Calabar XI 4-3 Kano XI
1955: Port Harcourt FC 4-1 Kano XI
1956: Lagos Railways 3-1 Warri XI
1957: Lagos Railways 5-0 Zaria XI
1958: Port Harcourt FC 6-0 Federal United
1959: Ibadan XI 2-1 Police
CHALLENGE CUP
1960: Lagos ECN 4-1 Ibadan XI
1961: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Lagos UAC
1962: Police 1-0 Jos XI
1963: Port Harcourt FC 1-0 Jos XI
1964: Lagos Railways 3-1 Jos XI
1965: Lagos ECN 3-1 Jos XI
1966: Ibadan Lions W/O Jos XI
1967: Stationery Stores 3-1 Jos XI
1968: Stationery Stores 3-1 Jos Plateau (First match ended 2-2)
1969: Ibadan Lions 5-1 Warri XI
1970: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets
1971: WNDC Ibadan 2-1 Enugu Rangers
1972: Bendel Insurance 3-2 Mighty Jets
1973: -All Africa Games
1974: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Mighty Jets
1975: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Shooting Stars
1976: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Alyufsalam Rocks
1977: Shooting Stars 2-0 Raccah Rovers
1978: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Enugu Rangers
1979: Shooting Stars 2-0 Sharks FC
1980: Bendel Insurance 1-0 Stationery Stores
1981: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Bendel Insurance
1982: Stationery Stores 4-1 Niger Tornadoes
1983: Enugu Rangers 0-0 DIC Bees
*Rangers won 5-4 on penalty shootout
1984: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes
1985: Abiola Babes 0-0 BCC Lions
*Abiola Babes won 6 – 5 on penalty shootout
1986: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes
1987: Abiola Babes 1-1 Ranchers Bees
*Abiola Babes won 7-6 on penalty shootout
1988: Iwuanyanwu 3-0 Flash Flamingoes
1989: BCC Lions 1-0 Iwuanyanwu
1990 Stationery Stores 0-0 Enugu Rangers
*Stores won 5-4 on penalty shootout
1991: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars FC
1992: El-Kanemi 1-0 Stationery Stores
1993: BCC Lions 1-0 Plateau United
1994: BCC Lions 1-0 Julius Berger FC
1995: Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United
1996: Julius Berger 1-0 Katsina United
1997: BCC Lions 1-0 Katsina United
1998: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Plateau United
1999: Plateau United 1-0 Iwuanyanwu
2000: Tornadoes 1-0 Rangers
2001: Dolphins FC 2-0 El-Kanemi
2002: Julius Berger 3-0 Yobe Stars
2003: Lobi Stars 2-0 Sharks FC
2004: Dolphins FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers
2005: Enyimba 1-1 Lobi Stars
*Enyimba won 6-5 on penalty shootout
2006: Dolphins FC 2-2 Bendel Insurance
*Dolphin won 5-3 on penalty shootout
2007: Dolphins FC 1-1 Enugu Rangers
* Dolphin won 3-2 on penalty shootout
2008: Ocean Boys 2-2 Gombe United
* Ocean Boys won 7-6 on penalty shootout
FEDERATION CUP
2009: Enyimba 1-0 Sharks FC
2010: Kaduna United 3-3 Enyimba
* Kaduna United won 3-2 on penalty shootout
2011: Heartland 1-0 Enyimba
2012: Heartland 2-1 Lobi Stars
2013 Enyimba 2-2 Warri Wolves
*Enyimba won 5-4 on penalty shootout
2014: Enyimba 2-1 Dolphins FC
2015: Akwa United 2-1 Lobi Stars
2016: FC IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Nassarawa United
*FC IfeanyiUbah won 5-4 on penalty shootout
2017: Akwa United 0-0 Niger Tornadoes
*Akwa United won 3-2 on penalties
2018: Rangers Int’l 3 Kano Pillars 3
* Rangers Int’l won 4-2 on penalties
2019: Kano Pillars 0-0 Niger Tornadoes
* Pillars won 4-3 on penalties
AITEO CUP (WOMEN’S COMPETITION)
PAST WINNERS
1992: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)
1993: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)
1994: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)
1995: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
1996: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)
1997: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
1998: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
1999: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
2000: FCT Queens (Abuja)
2001: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
2002: Pelican Stars (Calabar)
2003: NO COMPETITION
2004: Delta Queens (Asaba)
2005: Nasarawa Amazons (Lafia)
2006: Delta Queens (Asaba)
2008: Delta Queens (Asaba)
2009: Delta Queens (Asaba)
2010: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2011: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2012: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2013: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2014: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2015: Sunshine Queens (Akure)
2016: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2017: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2018: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)
2019: Nasarawa Amazons (Lafia)