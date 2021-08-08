Benin City set to host AITEO Cup grand finale

The ancient City of Benin is on tenterhooks of high expectations as

all arrangements have been concluded for this year’s AITEO Cup grand

finale in the women and men competitions, holding at the Samuel

Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday.

Football fans were denied the annual serving last year as a result of

the global coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted football

activities and other areas of human endeavour across the universe

since the beginning of year 2020. This has further increased the

appetite of fans, enthusiasts, stakeholders and those seeking the

undiluted entertainment that football matches of Cup final qualities

offer.

The fact of either of the two teams on both sides of the finals

winning their first major trophy nationally is another theme that has

shot up anxiety, passion and expectations among their players, fans

and officials.

Bayelsa Queens FC, who surprisingly pummeled perennial League and FA

Cup champions Rivers Angels by five goals in the semi finals are

buoyed up for a big encounter against FC Robo Queens of Lagos, who

ended the expressed ambitions of Edo Queens 5-3 on penalties after

both teams were stalemated following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The queens from Yenagoa have in their armoury a number of players who

have tasted and still savouring international exposure and experience,

including Super Falcons’ midfielders Joy Bokiri and Peace Efih,

defender Abidemi Ibe and forwards Mary Anjoh, Joy Jerry and Charity

Reuben.

While Lagos –based FC Robo Queens have produced a number of

international stars such as four-time African Player of the Year and

Super Falcons’ captain Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade, they are

currently led by one of the most exciting forwards in Nigeria women’s

football, nimble-footed Gift Monday. Former junior internationals

Esther Onyenezide and Folashade Ijamilusi are also on the books of the

Lagos Dames.

In the men’s final, Nasarawa United are determined to scoop their

first national trophy since the club’s formation 18 years ago.

Experience and exposure to continental football at the level of CAF

Confederation Cup a few years ago was sweet, so the Solid Miners have

been looking for another opportunity. Victory on Sunday will restore

them to the continent, and they bank on the marksmanship of Silas

Nwankwo (who emerged top scorer in this year’s Nigeria Professional

Football League with 19 goals) and the dead ball wizardry of Chigozie

Obasi to puncture the ambitions of Bayelsa United.

Nasarawa United also have the quality of Anas Yusuf, Tebo Franklin,

Shammasu Mohammed, Joshua Obaje and Adamu Hassan to thrust forward at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Second-tier Bayelsa United, who have had an amazing run in this year’s

campaign, upending NPFL teams Rangers International of Enugu, Lobi

Stars of Makurdi and Rivers United of Port Harcourt, are hoping to

become the first team from Nigeria’s second-tier to win the Cup in 20

years. The last team to achieve that were Port Harcourt boys, Dolphins

FC who bumped El-Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in 2001.

In their arsenal, they have an efficient goalkeeper in John Shaibu,

and can also count on the grit, guts and gumption of former Flying

Eagles’ star Bernard Okorowanta, Inikurogha Okardi, Tarabina Biweribo,

Endurance Ededibiri and Gabriel Biriduba when the going gets tough in

Benin City.

The women’s final will commence at 4pm, with the men’s final starting at 6pm.

At stake are prize monies of N25 million for the winner of the men’s

competition and N10 million for the winner of the women’s competition.

The runner –up for the men’s competition will pocket N10 million, with

the runner –up for the women’s event going home with N5 million.

AITEO CUP: PAST FINALS

GOVERNOR’S CUP

1945: Marine 1-0 Corinthians

1946: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC

1947: Lagos Marine 1-0 Zik Athletics Club

1948: Lagos Railways 1-0 Port Harcourt FC

1949: Lagos Railways 3-0 Port Harcourt FC

1950: Lagos UAC 3-2 Port Harcourt FC

1951: Lagos Railways 3-2 Jos XI

1952: Lagos PAN Bank 6-1 Warri XI

1953: Kano XI 2-1 Lagos Dynamos

FA CUP

1954: Calabar XI 4-3 Kano XI

1955: Port Harcourt FC 4-1 Kano XI

1956: Lagos Railways 3-1 Warri XI

1957: Lagos Railways 5-0 Zaria XI

1958: Port Harcourt FC 6-0 Federal United

1959: Ibadan XI 2-1 Police

CHALLENGE CUP

1960: Lagos ECN 4-1 Ibadan XI

1961: Ibadan Lions 1-0 Lagos UAC

1962: Police 1-0 Jos XI

1963: Port Harcourt FC 1-0 Jos XI

1964: Lagos Railways 3-1 Jos XI

1965: Lagos ECN 3-1 Jos XI

1966: Ibadan Lions W/O Jos XI

1967: Stationery Stores 3-1 Jos XI

1968: Stationery Stores 3-1 Jos Plateau (First match ended 2-2)

1969: Ibadan Lions 5-1 Warri XI

1970: Lagos ECN 3-1 Mighty Jets

1971: WNDC Ibadan 2-1 Enugu Rangers

1972: Bendel Insurance 3-2 Mighty Jets

1973: -All Africa Games

1974: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Mighty Jets

1975: Enugu Rangers 1-0 Shooting Stars

1976: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Alyufsalam Rocks

1977: Shooting Stars 2-0 Raccah Rovers

1978: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Enugu Rangers

1979: Shooting Stars 2-0 Sharks FC

1980: Bendel Insurance 1-0 Stationery Stores

1981: Enugu Rangers 2-0 Bendel Insurance

1982: Stationery Stores 4-1 Niger Tornadoes

1983: Enugu Rangers 0-0 DIC Bees

*Rangers won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1984: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes

1985: Abiola Babes 0-0 BCC Lions

*Abiola Babes won 6 – 5 on penalty shootout

1986: Leventis United 1-0 Abiola Babes

1987: Abiola Babes 1-1 Ranchers Bees

*Abiola Babes won 7-6 on penalty shootout

1988: Iwuanyanwu 3-0 Flash Flamingoes

1989: BCC Lions 1-0 Iwuanyanwu

1990 Stationery Stores 0-0 Enugu Rangers

*Stores won 5-4 on penalty shootout

1991: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-2 Kano Pillars FC

1992: El-Kanemi 1-0 Stationery Stores

1993: BCC Lions 1-0 Plateau United

1994: BCC Lions 1-0 Julius Berger FC

1995: Shooting Stars 2-0 Katsina United

1996: Julius Berger 1-0 Katsina United

1997: BCC Lions 1-0 Katsina United

1998: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Plateau United

1999: Plateau United 1-0 Iwuanyanwu

2000: Tornadoes 1-0 Rangers

2001: Dolphins FC 2-0 El-Kanemi

2002: Julius Berger 3-0 Yobe Stars

2003: Lobi Stars 2-0 Sharks FC

2004: Dolphins FC 1-0 Enugu Rangers

2005: Enyimba 1-1 Lobi Stars

*Enyimba won 6-5 on penalty shootout

2006: Dolphins FC 2-2 Bendel Insurance

*Dolphin won 5-3 on penalty shootout

2007: Dolphins FC 1-1 Enugu Rangers

* Dolphin won 3-2 on penalty shootout

2008: Ocean Boys 2-2 Gombe United

* Ocean Boys won 7-6 on penalty shootout

FEDERATION CUP

2009: Enyimba 1-0 Sharks FC

2010: Kaduna United 3-3 Enyimba

* Kaduna United won 3-2 on penalty shootout

2011: Heartland 1-0 Enyimba

2012: Heartland 2-1 Lobi Stars

2013 Enyimba 2-2 Warri Wolves

*Enyimba won 5-4 on penalty shootout

2014: Enyimba 2-1 Dolphins FC

2015: Akwa United 2-1 Lobi Stars

2016: FC IfeanyiUbah 0-0 Nassarawa United

*FC IfeanyiUbah won 5-4 on penalty shootout

2017: Akwa United 0-0 Niger Tornadoes

*Akwa United won 3-2 on penalties

2018: Rangers Int’l 3 Kano Pillars 3

* Rangers Int’l won 4-2 on penalties

2019: Kano Pillars 0-0 Niger Tornadoes

* Pillars won 4-3 on penalties

AITEO CUP (WOMEN’S COMPETITION)

PAST WINNERS

1992: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1993: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1994: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1995: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1996: Ufuoma Babes (Warri)

1997: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1998: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

1999: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2000: FCT Queens (Abuja)

2001: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2002: Pelican Stars (Calabar)

2003: NO COMPETITION

2004: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2005: Nasarawa Amazons (Lafia)

2006: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2008: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2009: Delta Queens (Asaba)

2010: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2011: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2012: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2013: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2014: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2015: Sunshine Queens (Akure)

2016: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2017: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2018: Rivers Angels (Port Harcourt)

2019: Nasarawa Amazons (Lafia)