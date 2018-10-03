Benin invite Enyimba midfielder Guera for AFCON qualifier

Benin Republic head coach, Michel Dussuyer, has called up Enyimba midfielder Jean Marie Guera for the Squirrels’ 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifying double-header against Algeria, reports Complete sports nigeria.

Algeria will host the Squirrels in Bilda in the first clash on Friday, October 12, while the return leg will take place at the Stade L’a mittie, Cotonou on October 16.

Guera was recently on target for Enyimba, scoring the fourth goal in the People’s Elephant’s 5-0 drubbing of Bet9ja Nigeria National League outfit, J Atete in an Aiteo Federation Cup clash at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe last Friday.

Enyimba snapped up the talented midfielder this season after he impressed for his former club, Energie FC in a CAF Confederation First Round clash against the Aba side.

Guera, 21, has represented Benin Republic at the U-17 and U-23 levels.

Benin are second in Group C of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with four points, same as leaders Algeria who have a better goal difference.

