Benin Republic court trial: Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Igboho knows fate Monday

The legal tussle over the continued detention of Mr Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, continues Monday (today) with the legal team assuring that the second stage of the trial will be concluded today.

The team also ruled out the possibility of the extradition of the Yoruba agitator by the Benin Republic to Nigeria, even as it frowned at the treatment meted to their client by the police in Benin who, they said, handcuffed him five days after his arrest.

A professor of law, Ibrahim Salami, who is also a member of Igboho’s legal team based in Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic, stated this Sunday in an interview with BBC Yoruba.

The 48-year-old activist was arrested in company of his wife, Ropo, Monday, July 19, 2021 by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

While Igboho was returned to police custody after the trial session last Friday, Ropo, a German citizen, was however released by Beninese authorities which said she had no case to answer.

While expressing confidence that the self-styled Yoruba activist might be freed at the end of the court session today, Salami however said Igboho has two more hurdles to cross to reach that stage.

The court adjourned hearing till Monday when Igboho’s five-man legal team failed to convince the prosecutor their client had no case to answer.

At the last court session, the agitator’s legal team had said prosecutors claimed Igboho was on a watch-list for alleged trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.

Explaining the legal process in Benin Republic, Salmi said: “In Benin here, there are three stages (judicial protocol) of trial. The first is with the prosecutor, the second one is with the investigating judge and the third will determine whether he is guilty and should be sentenced or not.

“The next phase is on Monday. The first phase with the prosecutor has been concluded. When we get to court on Monday, we will be facing the investigation judge, and after that, we will face the judge that will determine whether he should be sentenced or not.”

On whether the process would end Monday, the professor of law said: “Yes, it will end on Monday. Before the end of Monday, we will know if the Benin Republic government wants to jail or release him. That will be clear on Monday.”

Extradition

On the possibility of extraditing the Yoruba nation agitator to Nigeria, the counsel said that won’t be possible legally but politically.

He also warned Igboho’s supporters against being unruly in court, saying the Beninese judicial system doesn’t tolerate such behaviour.

“When we went to court on Thursday, we had a large turnout of Igbho’s supporters. I frowned on their action. They should stay at home and let us do our job. Igboho is accused of causing disorderliness and civil unrest. If they are now mobilising to court, it may send a wrong signal. They should support him with prayers from home.

“There is no accord between Nigeria and Benin that allows Benin to extradite Igboho to Nigeria. He can only be extradited on political grounds. In that regard, the law won’t apply,” Salami said.

Speaking on some insinuations around the trial, he said: “We are five lawyers defending him. When we saw him in the police station, he was not chained in the leg or beaten. What they did to him that is wrong was that they handcuffed him inside the cell such that he finds it difficult to eat or ease himself. Another person has to help him if he needs to use the toilet or eat.

“Human right does not permit us to do this. We called the attention of the police boss and prosecutor to it. As we speak, he is still handcuffed.”

The counsel further clarified that contrary to claims that Igboho was in possession of Beninese passport, only a Nigerian passport was found on the agitator and that he was not on trial for possessing a fake passport.

Salami said: “When he left Nigeria, he took the backdoor into Benin. It was at the airport that security operatives stopped him that he was on the watch list. He didn’t go against any law in Benin Republic. They didn’t find any Beninese passport on him. He had a Nigerian passport with a German residency card. He needed no visa at that point.

“When we understudied the case, we realised that the Nigerian government had not filed a case for extradition. They only claimed that he is wanted in Nigeria for criminal offences. Our argument is that he was arrested because of Nigeria’s request, and there is no proof to show that he is a criminal.”

His position however contradicted the claim by the Department of State Services (DSS) that local and international driving licences in his name. ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, and a passport were recovered after a deadly raid on his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

Olubadan delegation hits Cotonou

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has sent a delegation to Cotonou to observe court proceedings on Igboho’s trial.

Oba Adetunji disclosed this at his Popoyemoja Palace Sunday while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising President General Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes Yemisi Adeaga, first Vice President General Dr. Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to Olubadan Adeola Oloko.

Though the Olubadan did not disclose the identity of the delegation, he said this became necessary in order to convince the fears of several people, including protesters who besieged his palace often that he was not folding his arms over Igboho’s travails.

The monarch said: “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rear children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan and as such he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”

Oba Adetunji urged the people to remain calm and law abiding as truth would ultimately prevail.

Group mobilises

In a related development, a Yoruba rights group, Isokan Omo Odudua, has offered free accommodation to willing travellers to Cotonou, Benin Republic for Igboho’s trial.

The group said this in a statement issued Sunday.

Many Igboho supporters had arrived Cotonou in solidarity with the agitator.

And to further swell up the support base, the Isokan Omo Odudua said 30 people were already in Cotonou on its bill even as it called for more willing persons.

The group said: “Please don’t be deceived we still need more people in Benin Republic to prove that Igboho is not a criminal.

“We have just only 30 people right now in Benin Republic. Call these numbers if you want address and free accommodations.”