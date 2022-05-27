Benue 2023: APC clears Rep aspirant, Sunday Oche, to contest primaries

National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared a leading APC aspirant for Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency seat, Hon Sunday Oche, to contest the party’s primary for the House of Representatives ticket of the party.

By this, Hon. Sunday Oche has again put a lie to the claims of his political opponents that he has been disqualified from the party’s primary slated to commence on Friday.

Documents made available to newsmen by the national publicity secretary of APC, Felix Morka, indicates that the leading aspirant has satisfied all requirements to participate in the party’s primaries scheduled for Saturday and is number seven on the list and first from Benue state among the aspirants that have been so cleared.

He advised delegates and party faithful to disregard rumours obviously emanating from by a jittery aspirant notorious for rabble rousing, cheap blackmail, propaganda and baseless petitions.

“I am surprised journalists are here to verify the true story concerning Hon Sunday Oche’s participation in Saturday’s primary election. We know where the story emanated from and no serious person should take the allegations as the true story.

“We are aware a weak aspirant (name withheld) has paid bloggers to publish false news because it is obvious they are scared of Oche’s victory.

“I enjoin all delegates to vote any responsible candidate of their choice without fear or favour. As party executives, we are watching the outcome but the ongoing propaganda is baseless without any opinion of truth”, he said.

