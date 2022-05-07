Benue 2023: Group knocks finance commissioner for secretly working to jeopardise Idoma governorship

A pressure group given to equity, fairness and good governance, has lambasted the Benue state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Olofu, for secretly fighting the chances of Idoma governorship of Benue State in the 2023 general elections.

The group, ‘Olohi Ka’Idoma’, at a press briefing in Otukpo on Friday, also alleged that Mr. Olofu was secretly fighting for the position of deputy governor of the state, hence “his undercurrent gimmicks and scheming to jeopardize Idoma’s ambition of governorship”.

Idoma people, occupying mainly the Benue South senatorial district, have been agitating to occupy the government house in Makurdi, since 46 years that the state was created.

The Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM), through the national coordinator, AVM Monday Morgan, has been working tirelessly to see to the emergence of an Idoma governor in 2023.

But Comrade Emmanuel Adai, Secretary-General of Olohi Ka’Idoma, told Journalists in Otukpo on Friday, how the Finance Commissioner has been fighting a “selfish fight” at the expense of the general interest of Idoma nation.

“He is an enemy of the Idoma nation and he would be exposed by God’s grace. He is fighting a selfish fight, even right from his Apa local government area, down to other parts of Benue South.

“We reliably gathered that he has been busy writing names of some persons whom he is promising to give appointment to if he finally emerges the deputy Governor. We are aware of his recent meeting with the outgoing Councillors from his Apa local government area, where he promised them appointment in Makurdi, if they could do his biding and vote out the incumbent House of Assembly Member, Abu Umoro.

“The only reason he gave such instruction is to prevent Umoru, who hails from the same Clan and Ward with him from emerging the candidate. He secretly told the Councillors that the Assembly and deputy governor positions won’t come from same ward.

“We are also privy to the number of motorcycles and other items the Commissioner shared recently to prosecute his inordinate ambition of becoming the deputy governor, when the entire Idoma nation is clamouring for governorship position. This is sabotage of the highest order and we must guide against such people”, Adai added.

He said the BRM and the entire Idoma people should be wary of the Commissioner and those of his likes, who would would stop at nothing to bring down their own and support outsiders, at the expense of the wishes and aspiration of their people.

