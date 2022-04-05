Benue 2023: Igbawua campaign team refutes youth organisation’s claims



The Chille Igbawua 2023 Benue governorship consultative team has described as malicious, callous and unfortunate, the statement credited to the acting National Publicity Secretary of the Youth Wing of Kwande United Peoples Organisation (KWUPO), Hon. Akoso W. Iorfater, to the effect that Igbawua may have endorsed the zoning of the 2023 governorship slot to Jechira intermediate block instead of Kwande.

The team “believes that the creators of this mischief deliberately misinformed the KWUPO Youth Wing in order to accomplish their nefarious objective.”

The campaign team said Igbawua, a patriotic and proud son of Kwande, has advocated most forcefully at every opportunity that, in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity, the Kwande intermediate area should produce the next governor of the state come 2023 for obvious reasons.

It noted that the exalted office has rotated and completed the circle, and it will be only just and proper to begin from Kwande where it started in 1979.

“That both on the principle of two equal equities as well as the doctrine of decency, Kwande is favoured,” the team said.

The statement signed by Hon. Salem Atsehe of the Hon. Barrister Chille Igbawua Benue 2023 consultative team disclosed that at an earlier meeting with G14 on the issue of zoning, all the governorship aspirants on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform from Kwande and Jechira had undertaken to accept the zoning to either Kwande or Jechira.

“Furthermore, the 20-man Kwande Elders who canvassed for the zoning of the governorship to Kwande also accepted this arrangement at that same meeting.

“The campaign team stated that after the result of the zoning committee set up by the leadership of the PDP in the state was announced, Igbawua was invited to respond on behalf of his colleague-aspirants as Forum chairman and not in his personal capacity or on behalf of Kwande Intermediate Area,” the statement said.

The campaign team further stated, “Anywhere Hon. Barr. Chille Igbawua speaks on behalf of all PDP governorship aspirants, he does so as chairman. He merely conveys the opinion of his colleague aspirants as forum chairman and on that day, it was the same scenario without any resenting voice.

“Therefore singling out the sspirant as having endorsed zoning of the governorship to Jechira, while other aspirants from Kwande as well as party leaders and stakeholders of Kwande extraction present, raised no objection is most uncharitable, to say the least.

“KWUPO Youth Wing has raised objection, which is proper in a democracy, but must insulate self from misinformation by mischief makers.

“It is also important to note that Igbawua believes that the process of selection of candidates for election by the PDP for the 2023 general elections just got started and the option of consensus is only being explored. All pertinent suggestions/objections raised at this point are lawful and will help the process. It is too early in the day to be despondent”.

The statement said Kwande still has opportunity of appeal but this must be done in the spirit of Intra-party conflict resolution rather than resort to name calling.

“For the avoidance of doubt Igbawua is in the race to win but he is also obliged to exercise the responsibility of his office of state chairman PDP 2023 governorship aspirants forum,” the statement said.

