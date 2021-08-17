Benue 2023: Igbawua sets agenda if elected as governor

Top governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Chille Igbawua, has provided further insights into the fulcrum of his administration, if elected governor come 2023 with a vow to ensure the passage and full implementation of a Security-Bank that will house the records of all residents and visitors in the state.



A statement by the media coordinator of his campaign, Mr Andrew Oota, stated that the immediate-past Chief Executive of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) made this known while addressing the PDP Elders Forum from the three local government areas of Makurdi, Guma, Gwer-East and Gwer-West at the residence of the forum’s leader Engineer Samuel Utoov in Apir, Benue state.



According to the statement, the former Permanent Secretary, Finance, Benue State, told the mammoth crowd that his administration will work assidiously to build on the Anti-open Grazing law of the state and tighten it with more legislations such as the security bank whose records will sufficiently assist security agents to nip all potential security threats in the bud.

The one-time member of the House of Representatives for Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency also stated that the passage of thd security-bank law will provide statutory roles for traditional institutions whom, in collaboration with the local vigilante, would forward details of every visitor as provided by their hosts to the security agents for onward transmition into the security bank and will clearly indicate arrival of visitors, their purpose of visit and time of departure so as to forestall security breaches by people with negative tendencies.



Honourable Igbawua commended the courage and foresight of Governor Samuel Ortom for the Anti-open Grazing law, adding that Benue would have been overrun and held captive by marauding herdsmen but for this well-thought out piece of legislation.



According to him, the governor assumed office at a very trying period, “a period of war and it will be most appropriate to assess him based on the number of wars he has won and without mincing words I must say he has done us all proud”.



He continued, “Now we need a law that takes security right to the households.

“We are going to improve on our settlement pattern, because our current settlement pattern has not helped us and, to that extent, we are going to have larger settlement-towns in Benue state for easy provision of the basic facilities and amenities to our people and also, reserve vast lands for mechanized agriculture”.



The former Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Legal/Legislative Matters to former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Sokoto Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, added that, if elected, his administration will facilitate a deliberate pool of National Financial Participants and Contractors from Benue state.



“We will promote National Political Participation and Actors from Benue state.

“We will promote sports to ensure that we get-back to where we were several years back, there will be massive talent-hunt and we will create the right environment as well as facilitate our boys and girls to gain national and international prominence in their chosen sports.



“We will do industrialisation in such a manner that government will not build industries, government will facilitate individuals and private-sector- people who will establish small and medium enterprises. These enterprises will be easier to run but will address the issue of unemployment.



“Benue state will be going into foreign trade, we have the products that will place Benue State on the global trade scale”, he said.