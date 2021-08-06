Benue 2023: Igbawua unveils campaign slogan

The immediate-past chairman/chief executive officer, Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Chille Wanger Igbawua, has formally approved his campaign slogan.

They include the name-code for his 2023 governorship campaign – ‘Together, Networking The Benue Of Our Dream’; the official Facebook account – Hon. Barr. Chille Igbawua for Governor, Benue state 2023; and the official Whatsapp account – Hon. Barr. Chille Igbawua for Governor,

Benue state 2023.

In a statement by the media coordinator of the campaign, Mr. Andrew Oota, in Makurdi, Igbawua expressed appreciation to his supporters, operating different Facebook, WhatsApp and other social-media platforms with the view to promoting, selling and announcing his entrance into the 2023 governorship race on the platform of the PDP in Benue state.

Igbawua appealed to those operating the various social-media accounts with various campaign-names with his photo(s) on their profiles to kindly deactivate their accounts forthwith.

He appreciated individual and/or collective efforts “in the course of this journey,” and gave the assurance that he would not take their huge support and sacrifices for granted.

Igbawua urged the public to always visit the approved campaign-name which would be activated on all social media platforms for official communications.

He appealed to his supporters and well-wishers to conduct themselves decently and exhibit the highest level of tolerance and shun violent tendencies and abusive language throughout the period of the campaigns.