Benue 2023: Jirbo intellectually prepared to become Governor -Veteran Anongu

Frontline contender for Governorship of Benue State in 2023, Dr. Boniface Verr Jirbo, has been described as most intellectually mobile and qualified to occupy the Government House in Markudi.

A renowned Aviator, consummate Investor and Philanthropist, Veteran Stephen Anongu, FSS, stated this on Thursday, in a press statement he personally signed, to felicitate with Dr. Jirbo, on his successful defense of a Doctor of Philosophy with specialisation in Development and International Economics, from the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

Dr. Jirbo, a native of Vandeikya Local Government, is a leading aspirant for the Benue’s number one job in 2023, under the platform of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

The seasoned Aviator noted with satisfaction and delight, Dr. Jirbo’s unrelenting academic sojourn in distinction which has been crowned with a prestigious Doctorate Degree in a specialised field that blends with his career of management.

“Dr. Jirbo’s current profile in capacity building and preparation makes him more relevant in the pursuit of his ambition, coupled with sterling qualities of moral discipline, humility, dynamism, purpose driven character, nobility and God-fearing, that are required for the highest trust and responsibility embedded in the office of the Governor”, he said.

Veteran Anongu, who is also the Chairman, Jirbo Vanguard and Solidarity Groups, further appealed to Benue electorate to consider Dr. Jirbo’s candidature in the forthcoming elections, while praying to God for protection towards realising the noble dream in 2023.

He urged Benue people, especially those who shall be participating at the PDP’s State Primaries, to invest their votes with Dr. Jirbo, whom he described as “the man God ordained to take Benue people to the promised land”.