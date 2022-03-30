Benue 2023: PDP’s pruning exercise threatens party – Aspirants



Governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Benue state have described the pruning process as faulty, unfair and capable of denying the party victory at the forthcoming general elections in the state if allowed to stand.

The aspirants also faulted the inability of the leadership of the party in Benue state to draw up guidelines for the exercise for the local governments of Kwande, Ushongo, Vandeikya and Konshisha and urged the party to revert to the G14 with clear-cut terms of reference to handle the pruning of aspirants.

The aspirants at a meeting held at the Tarkaa Foundation in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday, described as shocking, a situation where three aspirants from Konshisha were all told came first, yet only one presented as having come first after the exercise, while in Vandeikya the aspirant announced as having come top did not even attend the exercise, which was said to be a valuation process.

The aspirants also expressed concern that people who took part in the voting in places like Ushongo were first then asked to leave the hall while unaccredited persons took part in the skewed exercise.

The meeting which was attended by 19 aspirants cutting across the four local governments of Kwande, Ushongo, Vandeikya and Konshisha also expressed concerns that an exercise which ordinarily should have been an internal process degenerated to serious vote-buying and threat to life by some aspirants.

The meeting also attempted to zone the governorship slot but the process was suspended when one of the members drew attention to the disposition of the party to shy away from any zoning.

“We were 19 at the meeting, our chairman Hon Chille Igbawua was in attendance, Hon. Terwase Orbunde, Julius Atorough except Professor Dennis Tyavyar, Paul Orhii, the Deputy Governor Benson Abouno and five others who sent apologies and it was a collective decision that the exercise falls below all known democratic practices and should be canceled completely.

“We took that decision in the overall interest of the party and we shall communicate our decision to the party leadership in the state as well as the national secretariat of the party, that we are not against any pruning process, but it should be done in a transparent and decent manner where there is justice and equity.

“That is our stand and yiu can see, that even those who were told came first are part of this meeting and decision. That tells you that we all love to see the party win and retain Benue state in 2023,” he said.

It will be recalled that one of the aspirants, Mr Terver Akase, who is the immediate past chief press secretary to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, through his media aide, Mr Ushahemba Nongo, has urged his supporters to disregard the result of the pruning exercise.